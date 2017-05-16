New Report Hacks Away the Hype on Vir...

New Report Hacks Away the Hype on Virtualized RAN

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Information Technology

This nutrient-dense report, titled CRAN and VRAN 2017 , offers a systematic description of the current status for each leading network operator and more than 16 suppliers and organizations. The report clearly defines the distinctions between centralization and virtualization, clearing up the confusion that many people have about what "Cloud RAN" really means.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC