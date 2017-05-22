Nestle officially opens Vietnam MILO plant
Executive vice president in charge of zone Asia Oceania Africa, Wan Ling Martello, and Nestle Vietnam's managing director Ganesan Ampalavanar officially opened the new facility, located in the Thang Long II Industrial Zone of Hung Yen. The plant has been built to create more than 200 new jobs and many more indirect jobs in Hung Yen province.
