Margot Robbie To Star In 'Dreamland'

Wednesday May 10

Margot Robbie will star in and produce Dreamland , a thriller Mile-Joris Peyrafitte will direct from script by Nicolaas Zward. She produces with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of Lucky Chap Entertainment and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill of Automatik.

