Lightning kills 3 men while digging grave

Wednesday May 10

Three men were killed by lightning while they were digging a grave in central Vietnam, state media reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Hung Trach District in Quang Binh province as five members of an extended family dug a grave for a recently deceased relative, police newspaper An Ninh Thu Do reported.

Chicago, IL

