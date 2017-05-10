Lawmakers Urged To Promote Proper Solutions To Climate Change
HO CHI MINH CITY, May 12 -- Delegates to the Inter-Parliamentary Union Asia-Pacific conference on response to climate change have stressed the need to raise lawmakers' awareness of linkages among climate change, gender inequality and health care, thereby building laws to promote appropriate solutions to climate change response, Vietnam News Agency reported. The Inter-Parliamentary Union Asia-Pacific conference discussing response to climate change and actions of lawmakers to realise sustainable development goals is taking place here from Thursday to Saturday.
