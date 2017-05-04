Late Vietnamese cardinal jailed by communists moves closer to sainthood

Vietnam's new cardinal Francois Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan receives the red berretta, a four-cornered red hat, from Pope John Paul II during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square February 21, 2001. AP The late Cardinal Francois Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan, an iconic figure of inspiration for Vietnamese Catholics who was jailed under the communists, has moved a step closer to sainthood, the Vatican said on Thursday.

