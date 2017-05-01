LaLa Anthony Admits Her Met Gala 2017 Look Was Whipped Together in Just Three Days
La La Anthony 's dark and stormy, see-through 2017 Met Gala ensemble may have looked like it took years to make, but in truth, the TV personality admitted the whole creation, by Thai Nguyen Atelier, was whipped together by the designer in just three days. On Monday night, Anthony told E! News' Brad Goreski that the whole look was a collaborative effort by Nguyen, her stylist Maeve Riley and herself.
