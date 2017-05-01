La La Sends Not-So-Subtle Message Of ...

La La Sends Not-So-Subtle Message Of Strength At Met Gala

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Essence Magazine

Carmelo who? Post breakup, La La arrives to the Met Gala in a show-stopping look with a caption that says it all. In her first red carpet appearance since news of her separation with husband Carmelo Anthony broke, the POWER actress, best-selling author and business woman proved that she doesn't need a man by her side to steal the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Sun Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC