Jorakay adheres to growth plan

Jorakay Corporation, a maker of tile adhesive and grout products under the Crocodile brand, will invest at least 100 million baht to set up a factory in Vietnam to cater to strong demand in the country. President Suppapong Phetsuit said the company would have a joint venture with local investors to establish a factory that produces tile adhesive and grout products in either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, as the market for the products in Vietnam is growing.

