Join Elburn Memorial Day ceremony May 29

The Elburn American Legion Post 630, in cooperation with Blackberry Township and the City of Elburn, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the nation's fallen at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Keslinger Road and Route 47. The featured speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ty Simmons, a combat veteran of Vietnam and Iraq. While in Vietnam, he served as a Huey helicopter pilot with the 189th Assault Helicopter Company known as the Ghost Riders in Pleiku, Vietnam.

