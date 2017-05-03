Jane Mayhew Rust
Jane Mayhew Rust, 98, of Hingham, died on May 2, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Rust was born on Jan. 4, 1919, in Canton, China, the daughter of John Wesley Mayhew and Helen Lee Mayhew.
