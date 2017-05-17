Int'l car expo to be held in Vietnam

Vietnam International Motorshow 2017 is scheduled for Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 with the participation of at least seven leading car brands. Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Land Rover, Maserati and Subaru have confirmed their participation in the expo with both classical and modern models, the expo's organizers said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.