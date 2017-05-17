Int'l car expo to be held in Vietnam

Int'l car expo to be held in Vietnam

1 hr ago

Vietnam International Motorshow 2017 is scheduled for Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 with the participation of at least seven leading car brands. Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Land Rover, Maserati and Subaru have confirmed their participation in the expo with both classical and modern models, the expo's organizers said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

