Interview: Belt and Road Initiative to provide triple benefit to...

The Belt and Road Initiative will help China fully integrate with the greater economy and provide triple benefit to participating countries, said Vina Cheung, global head of RMB Internationalization at HSBC. Cheung told Xinhua via telephone from her offices in Hong Kong recently that the integration would occur in three key ways: physically, financially, and policy wise.
