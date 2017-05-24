How the United States Ultimately Talk...

How the United States Ultimately Talks with Its "Enemies" --Now Its Time to Dialogue with North K...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: OpEdNews

As we all know, enemies of the United States come and go and the longer they espouse revolution and/or communism and stand up to the United States, the longer they stay enemies! Currently, the U.S. does not recognize/have diplomatic relations with only three countries--two recreated by revolutions that the U.S. doesn't like--Iran and North Korea--and Bhutan, the kingdom that continues purposely to isolate itself having diplomatic relations with only India. I'm on the way to visit a former U.S. enemy, but now recognized diplomatically by the U.S.--Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC