As we all know, enemies of the United States come and go and the longer they espouse revolution and/or communism and stand up to the United States, the longer they stay enemies! Currently, the U.S. does not recognize/have diplomatic relations with only three countries--two recreated by revolutions that the U.S. doesn't like--Iran and North Korea--and Bhutan, the kingdom that continues purposely to isolate itself having diplomatic relations with only India. I'm on the way to visit a former U.S. enemy, but now recognized diplomatically by the U.S.--Cuba.

