Hong Kong-Shanghai Delegation Visits Thailand and Vietnam

A Hong Kong-Shanghai joint infrastructure investment delegation visited Thailand and Vietnam this week to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities driven by growing intra-regional cooperation in Asia, especially under the Belt and Road Initiative. The delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in association with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, comprised some 40 investors and services professionals from Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.