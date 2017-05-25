Hemaraj in joint venture for Bt35-bn ...

Hemaraj in joint venture for Bt35-bn industrial park in Vietnam

Wednesday

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the development of the WHA Hemaraj 1 Industrial Park in Nghe An province's Southeast Economic Zone, local online newspaper Baonghean.vn reported. This project will be developed by a joint venture between Vietnam-based Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No 4 and Thailand-based Hemaraj Land & Development at a total cost of 23 trillion dong .

Chicago, IL

