HCM City thirsty for skilled tourism staff

Friday

DESPITE BEING dubbed the leading economic sector of Ho Chi Minh City, the city's tourism industry is struggling with a lack of qualified human resources. According to the National Tourism Administration, HCM City's tourism industry needs roughly 40,000 workers added to the labour pool each year.

Chicago, IL

