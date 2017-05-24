HCM City thirsty for skilled tourism staff
DESPITE BEING dubbed the leading economic sector of Ho Chi Minh City, the city's tourism industry is struggling with a lack of qualified human resources. According to the National Tourism Administration, HCM City's tourism industry needs roughly 40,000 workers added to the labour pool each year.
