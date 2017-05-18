HCM City flyover opens to traffic

The Via t Nam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation yesterday opened to traffic the GA2 MA y flyover at the intersection of National Highway No.1A and LAa Tra ng Tao n, Nguya ...n Tha TAo streets in HCM City's BA nh TA n District. It cost VNA 511 billion to build and has two sections, each 538.6 metres long and 12.2 metres wide with three lanes.

