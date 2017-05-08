Harahan police successfully 'take bac...

Harahan police successfully 'take back' 708 pounds of prescription drugs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

As part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Harahan Police Department and the local Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up to help rid the streets of Harahan of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. On April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations along Jefferson Highway, the Harahan Police Department and Rite Aid Pharmacy parking lot, citizens could easily and conveniently drive by and drop off these items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC