Harahan police successfully 'take back' 708 pounds of prescription drugs
As part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Harahan Police Department and the local Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up to help rid the streets of Harahan of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. On April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations along Jefferson Highway, the Harahan Police Department and Rite Aid Pharmacy parking lot, citizens could easily and conveniently drive by and drop off these items.
