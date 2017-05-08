Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is hiring at...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is hiring at NC manufacturing plant

Read more: Local Tech Wire

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, an India-based global pharmaceutical company, is hiring at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Union County community of Monroe, outside Charlotte. In 2014, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. purchased the 15-acre site for its first North American manufacturing facility.

