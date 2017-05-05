Formosa Plastics Group to expand stee...

Formosa Plastics Group to expand steel investment in Vietnam

Formosa Plastics Group , one of the leading conglomerates in Taiwan, has decided to expand its investment in a joint steel venture in Vietnam, which is expected to begin production by the end of June. Through five of FPG's major subsidiaries and other units, the conglomerate is to participate in the US$1 billion rights issue for Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp., located in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh Province, central Vietnam.

