Food so popular it's been outlawed in Asian cities

Friday May 12 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Police raids on sidewalk vendors have escalated sharply in downtown Hanoi since March, she said, and officers fine her about $9, or two days' earnings, for the crime of selling bun dau mam tom - vermicelli rice noodles with tofu and fermented shrimp paste - from a plastic table beside an empty storefront. "Most Vietnamese live by what they do on the sidewalk, so you can't just take that away," she said.

Chicago, IL

