Food so popular it's been outlawed in Asian cities

Police raids on sidewalk vendors have escalated sharply in downtown Hanoi since March, she said, and officers fine her about $9, or two days' earnings, for the crime of selling bun dau mam tom - vermicelli rice noodles with tofu and fermented shrimp paste - from a plastic table beside an empty storefront. "Most Vietnamese live by what they do on the sidewalk, so you can't just take that away," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.