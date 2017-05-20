Feature: Hanoi citizens satisfied wit...

Feature: Hanoi citizens satisfied with quality of first urban light rail line

The elderly man made himself one of the first local citizens to visit the on-display La Khe Station and the sample train, part of the capital's first light rail line Cat Linh-Ha Dong which has now come closer to its completion. The line, with a total length of around 13 km and runs through 12 stations, has the sixth bureau of China Railway Engineering Corporation as the EPC contractor.

