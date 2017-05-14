Elephant tusks, leopard skins smuggle...

Elephant tusks, leopard skins smuggled from Africa to Vietnam

Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnamese customs officers on Sunday spotted elephant tusks and tails, leopard skins, and wild animals' claws in the luggage of an old local woman who flied from an African country to Ho Chi Minh City. Checking the personal luggage of a 65-year-old passenger who landed at the Tan Son Nhat international airport, the officers found nearly four kg of elephant tusks, nine elephant tails, three leopard skins and many claws, the municipal Customs Department said, noting that the smuggled items are valued at over 2 billion Vietnamese dong .

Chicago, IL

