Dream Hotel Group To Triple Existing Portfolio By 2022

1 hr ago

Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group, home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and soon-to-launch Unscripted Hotels brands, today announced another year of unprecedented international growth with nine new hotels expected to open in new destinations by the end of 2020. "We signed more new hotel deals in the last six months than any other year in the company's history," said Dream Hotel Group chairman Sant Singh Chatwal.

Chicago, IL

