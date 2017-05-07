Dinh La Thang becomes 3rd ousted Vietnamese Politburo member
Vietnamese political bureau member Dinh La Thang was relieved from his post on Sunday, becoming the third ousted Politburo member so far, local media reported. The ongoing fifth plenum of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee voted against Dinh La Thang, Ho Chi Minh City's party committee secretary and former secretary of the party committee and former chairman of the member council of the state-owned National Oil and Gas Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC