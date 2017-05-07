Dinh La Thang becomes 3rd ousted Viet...

Dinh La Thang becomes 3rd ousted Vietnamese Politburo member

21 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnamese political bureau member Dinh La Thang was relieved from his post on Sunday, becoming the third ousted Politburo member so far, local media reported. The ongoing fifth plenum of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee voted against Dinh La Thang, Ho Chi Minh City's party committee secretary and former secretary of the party committee and former chairman of the member council of the state-owned National Oil and Gas Group .

Chicago, IL

