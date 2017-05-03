DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Event...

DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to June 29

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will give a speech at the Economic Society Business Lunch - 0310 GMT. MEXICO CITY - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will give a speech at CanCham Mexico and Club de industriales, Mexico City - 2025 GMT.

