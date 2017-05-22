Design Experience That Matters: Four ...

Design Experience That Matters: Four Design Principles that Turned a ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Core77 design blog

The final Firefly phototherapy device and its predecessor, the Bilibed phototherapy prototype at Da Nang Women and Children's Hospital in Vietnam. Design that Matters uses the power of human-centered design to solve problems for and with the poor in developing countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Core77 design blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC