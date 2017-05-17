County reverses course on boutique ho...

County reverses course on boutique hotel study

Last month, the commissioners decided to spend $20,000 to help finance a feasibility study on siting a high-end hotel at the vacant Safeway and Rite-Aid building site downtown. That decision drew some negative feedback at a subsequent commission meeting and on social media.

