Collaboration provides training for h...

Collaboration provides training for hospitality sector in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Nation

THE EMPIRE GROUP and local universities and colleges on Tuesday inked an agreement on manpower training in the hospitality sector to meet the demand for 10,000 jobs in 2020. THE EMPIRE GROUP and local universities and colleges on Tuesday inked an agreement on manpower training in the hospitality sector to meet the demand for 10,000 jobs in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC