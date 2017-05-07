Coach-truck collision kills at least ...

Coach-truck collision kills at least 10, injures dozens in Vietnam

A coach and a tractor trailer collided head-on in Vietnam's central highlands Gia Lai province on Sunday morning, killing at least 10 people on the spot and injuring dozens of others. When the accident happened on Ho Chi Minh Road, the coach was carrying 36 people, and the tractor trailer was transporting fertilizer by a driver and his assistant, said the provincial Traffic Police Bureau.

