Champa culture's biggest lingam, yoni found in Vietnam
In Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province, archeologists have just found a set of stone lingam and yoni, the biggest-ever in ancient Champa culture. The lingam's diameter is 40cm and its height is 43 cm, and the yoni is 168 cm long and 124.4 cm wide, and they are found almost intact in an ancient tower called But Mountain in the province's Quang Ngai city, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC