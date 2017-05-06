Champa culture's biggest lingam, yoni...

Champa culture's biggest lingam, yoni found in Vietnam

Read more: Xinhuanet

In Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province, archeologists have just found a set of stone lingam and yoni, the biggest-ever in ancient Champa culture. The lingam's diameter is 40cm and its height is 43 cm, and the yoni is 168 cm long and 124.4 cm wide, and they are found almost intact in an ancient tower called But Mountain in the province's Quang Ngai city, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Saturday.

