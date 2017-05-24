CAE Parc Aviation to create 80 new jobs in Ireland
CAE Parc Aviation has moved to new larger premises in Dublin and announced the creation of up to 80 new jobs in its Dublin and Shannon offices over the next three years. CAE Parc Aviation, which is the world's largest recruiter of airline pilots, already employs 100 people and has operations in over 30 countries.
