British Composer To Share Know-How With Vietnam Peers

British Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Michael Price will travel to Ho Chi Minh City and share his experiences as part of a project launched by several city organisations, Vietnam News Agency reported. Price is one of the project s lecturers who will work with dozens of young Vietnamese musicians and film directors from local studios and art universities and colleges.

Chicago, IL

