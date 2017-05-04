Brief note: teaching Caryl Phillips' The Lost Child
From an instructor's point of view, one of the more interesting ways to teach students to be on the lookout for connections amongst literary works is to teach responses to a famous work--for example, King Lear and Ran, or "Porphyria's Lover" and "The Leper." This semester, I had a go at Caryl Phillips' recent The Lost Child , which turned out to pose some interesting pedagogical problems.
