Brief note: teaching Caryl Phillips' ...

Brief note: teaching Caryl Phillips' The Lost Child

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Little Professor

From an instructor's point of view, one of the more interesting ways to teach students to be on the lookout for connections amongst literary works is to teach responses to a famous work--for example, King Lear and Ran, or "Porphyria's Lover" and "The Leper." This semester, I had a go at Caryl Phillips' recent The Lost Child , which turned out to pose some interesting pedagogical problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Little Professor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC