Australia Helps English Training For Vietnam's Da Nang To Host APEC Events
The Australian government is sponsoring a training programme for leaders and officials of Da Nang to enhance their English language and intercultural communication skills to contribute to a successful APEC year in Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency reported. The training course opened in the central city on Monday.
