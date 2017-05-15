Australia Helps English Training For ...

Australia Helps English Training For Vietnam's Da Nang To Host APEC Events

The Australian government is sponsoring a training programme for leaders and officials of Da Nang to enhance their English language and intercultural communication skills to contribute to a successful APEC year in Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency reported. The training course opened in the central city on Monday.

