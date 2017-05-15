Asian Lawmakers: Region Pivotal in Fi...

Asian Lawmakers: Region Pivotal in Fighting Climate Change

Asian lawmakers say their region is pivotal to any global efforts at limiting climate change and they are committed to finding solutions. At a just concluded meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Vietnam, lawmakers from countries across the region gathered to share their fears stemming from hotter global temperatures - as well as what to do about it - from incorporating the input of indigenous peoples, to carving out underground reservoirs for times of flooding.

Chicago, IL

