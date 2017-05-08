Apec Som 2 And Related Meetings Comme...

Apec Som 2 And Related Meetings Commence In Hanoi

The second Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Senior Officials Meeting and related meetings began in the capital city of Hanoi Tuesday, Vietnam News Agency reported. During the course of the first working day, the APEC Mining Task Force will hold its 11th meeting and a Workshop on Mine Closure Checklist for Governments.

