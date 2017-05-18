ANA eyes more Asian flights for Vanil...

ANA eyes more Asian flights for Vanilla Air by fiscal 2020

Read more: The Japan Times

ANA Holdings is considering drastically expanding international flights on its low-cost carrier Vanilla Air, mainly on routes linking Japan with China and Southeast Asia, group officials have said. ANA Holdings aims to take the step by fiscal 2020, which includes the period of the Tokyo Olympics, as demand from passengers from other Asian countries is expected to continue growing, the officials said.

Chicago, IL

