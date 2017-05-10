Advantech to invest in Vietnam for In...

Advantech to invest in Vietnam for Industry 4.0 business opportunity

Advantech hosted a forum in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam focusing on Industry 4.0 topics on May 10 with local system integrator Techpro. Nguyen Van Thanh, an official from Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the event to talk with Advantech president to exchange thoughts on Industry 4.0 development.

