50 years after leaving Fort Carson for Vietnam, veterans finally get a welcome home
The 189th trained at Fort Carson throughout 1966 and went overseas in 1967 where they flew their UH-1 Hueys through the treacherous jungles of Vietnam's Central Highlands. "I actually stood guard duty in that hangar 50 years ago," said Fred Schmidt as he stood at the post's Butts Army Airfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC