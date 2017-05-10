32 teams participating in Vietnam's National Robot Contest
As many as 32 teams with 224 candidates from universities and colleges across Vietnam are competing in the National Robot Contest . The contest, which opened in Vietnam's northern Ninh Binh province on Tuesday evening, is themed "Conquer the flying saucer," reported local media on Wednesday.
