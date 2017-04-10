Whata s Happening for April 12

Representing the Black Alliance of Thurston County Dr. Karen A. Johnson outlines several pending pieces of legislation pertaining to the place use of deadly force at the Feb 5 session of the Legislative Academy series sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Olympia. Black Alliance of Thurston County's monthly Community Membership meeting 6-7:30 p.m. April 12 at Risen Faith Fellowship Church, 2129 Fourth Ave E., Olympia, will address Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, an approach to helping drug offenders rather than arresting them and putting them in jail.

