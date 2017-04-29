Visitors to Vietnam Wall replica hono...

Visitors to Vietnam Wall replica honor soldiers who paid ultimate price

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Edward McCloud, 55, of Orlando, points out the name of his cousin William D. Winslow, who was killed in Vietnam, on The Moving Wall, a replica of The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on display in Eustis on Saturday, April 29, 2017 Edward McCloud, 55, of Orlando, points out the name of his cousin William D. Winslow, who was killed in Vietnam, on The Moving Wall, a replica of The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on display in Eustis on Saturday, April 29, 2017 EUSTIS - Edward McCloud said he was 6 when his cousin William D. Winslow came to his house in Orlando in his Marine uniform before he left for Vietnam. Winslow never came back.

