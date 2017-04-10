Vietnam's Thanh Hoa Intensifies A/H7N...

Vietnam's Thanh Hoa Intensifies A/H7N9 Avian Flu Prevention

2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the central province of Thanh Hoa has urged localities at different levels to strengthen their monitoring of A/H7N9 avian flu, Vietnam News Agency reported. The People's Committees of districts, towns and cities in the province need to detect outbreaks early in order to prevent the disease from spreading while strictly implementing preventive measures instructed by the central and provincial levels in order to minimise damage.

