Vietnam's Petrolimex to list at $1.90 per share
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given the go-ahead for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday. BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.
