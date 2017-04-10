Vietnam's Petrolimex to list at $1.90 per share

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given the go-ahead for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday. BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.