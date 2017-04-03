Vietnam's Mother Goddesses worship receives UNESCO's recognition

Vietnam has had its "Practices Related to the Viet Beliefs in the Mother Goddesses in Three Realms" recognized by the UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Speaking at a ceremony marking the official UNESCO certificate of recognition of the practices held on Sunday night in the northern Nam Dinh province, Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien said Vietnam will hold numerous activities to improve awareness, especially of the youth, in preserving and promoting the Mother Goddesses beliefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.