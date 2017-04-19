Vietnam's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition -- RE & EE Vietnam will be Held in Ho Chi Minh City in November Vietnam's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition -- RE & EE Vietnam will be Held in Ho Chi Minh City in November . This year, the number of participating companies is set to increase by 30%, as a result of the last year's success showcasing 83% of the number of visitors placing orders with exhibiting companies at RE & EE Vietnam 2016.

