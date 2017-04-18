Vietnam's HCM City sinks at alarming ...

Vietnam's HCM City sinks at alarming rate: local research

Ground depression in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is taking place at an alarming rate, local media reported on Tuesday. Many areas in the eight districts of the city, including Binh Chanh, Binh Tan, Thu Duc, Nha Be, No.8, No.7, No.2 and No.12, are sinking by 5-10 mm a year, Tuoi Tre daily quoted research results announced by the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology as reporting.

