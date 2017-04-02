Vietnam's HCM City posts high economic growth in Q1
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City secured a gross regional domestic product growth rate of 7.46 percent in the first quarter of this year, the municipal authorities said Sunday. The city's GRDP stood at nearly 235 trillion Vietnamese dong from January to March.
